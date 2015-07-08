Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-16-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HAWKINS, ANTWAN RAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/24/1984
Height 6.2
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-16 08:34:00
Court Case 6302019054154
Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name CONSOLI, RYAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/26/1983
Height 6.4
Weight 380
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-16 15:41:00
Court Case 5902020235131
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ROBINSON, QUASHAWN SHYHEIM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/23/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-16 10:00:00
Court Case 5902020233981
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LUCKEY, ANTONIO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/17/1982
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-16 15:51:00
Court Case 1202020707521
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SLAY, JAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/13/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-16 09:09:00
Court Case 5902020231403
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ROUSON, TORREY DAALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/31/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-16 13:13:00
Court Case 5902020233043
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount