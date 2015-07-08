Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-16-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HAWKINS, ANTWAN RAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/24/1984
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-16 08:34:00
|Court Case
|6302019054154
|Charge Description
|ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CONSOLI, RYAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/26/1983
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|380
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-16 15:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020235131
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, QUASHAWN SHYHEIM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/23/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-16 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020233981
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LUCKEY, ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/17/1982
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-16 15:51:00
|Court Case
|1202020707521
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SLAY, JAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/13/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-16 09:09:00
|Court Case
|5902020231403
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ROUSON, TORREY DAALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/31/1995
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-16 13:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020233043
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount