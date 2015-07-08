Below are the Union County arrests for 10-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Eric Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (M),
|Description
|Williams, Eric Lee (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2020 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Lemon, Elana Burke
|Arrest Date
|10-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lemon, Elana Burke (W /F/37) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, between 01:22, 10/16/2020 and 01:23, 10/16/2020. Reported: 01:23, 10/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D
|Name
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2020 17:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Huntley, Clarence Dennis
|Arrest Date
|10-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Huntley, Clarence Dennis (B /M/67) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 2309 Ansonville Rd, Marshville, NC, between 07:00, 10/16/2020 and 09:26, 10/16/2020. Reported: 09:26, 10/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Mobley, Aaron Jerry
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Mobley, Aaron Jerry (B /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2020 19:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Shank, Ryan Heath
|Arrest Date
|10-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Shank, Ryan Heath (W /M/49) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 1412 Lonan Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:00, 10/12/2020 and 13:07, 10/16/2020. Reported: 13:07, 10/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S