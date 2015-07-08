Below are the Union County arrests for 10-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, Eric Lee
Arrest Date 10/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (M),
Description Williams, Eric Lee (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2020 15:00.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Lemon, Elana Burke
Arrest Date 10-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lemon, Elana Burke (W /F/37) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, between 01:22, 10/16/2020 and 01:23, 10/16/2020. Reported: 01:23, 10/16/2020.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D

Name Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
Arrest Date 10/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2020 17:47.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Huntley, Clarence Dennis
Arrest Date 10-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Huntley, Clarence Dennis (B /M/67) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 2309 Ansonville Rd, Marshville, NC, between 07:00, 10/16/2020 and 09:26, 10/16/2020. Reported: 09:26, 10/16/2020.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Mobley, Aaron Jerry
Arrest Date 10/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Mobley, Aaron Jerry (B /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2020 19:10.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Shank, Ryan Heath
Arrest Date 10-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Shank, Ryan Heath (W /M/49) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 1412 Lonan Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:00, 10/12/2020 and 13:07, 10/16/2020. Reported: 13:07, 10/16/2020.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S