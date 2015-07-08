Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HINES, ROBERT EARL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/25/1973
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-17 01:10:00
Court Case 5902020235237
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MOLLAY, OLIVER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/21/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-17 12:05:00
Court Case 5902020230294
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name MORRISON, LARRY DON-BROOKS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/9/1951
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-17 00:00:00
Court Case 5902020235210
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name SIDES, JACK GARLAND
Arrest Type
DOB 4/16/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-17 13:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RAY, TIMOTHY JUNIOR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/21/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-17 01:43:00
Court Case 5902020235240
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CONTRERAS, JORDAN JOSE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/25/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-17 11:15:00
Court Case 5902020235263
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount