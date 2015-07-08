Below are the Union County arrests for 10-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Arguello-zambrano, Alvaro Paul
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2020
|Court Case
|202007769
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Arguello-zambrano, Alvaro Paul (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 1800 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/17/2020 02:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Smothers, Tyler Ryne
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2020
|Court Case
|202006849
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Smothers, Tyler Ryne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 2606 Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2020 02:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Thompson, Antonio Jamar
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender(Dwi Ct Violation) (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Antonio Jamar (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Weekender(dwi Ct Violation) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2020 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Robinson, Christopher Welles
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Christopher Welles (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 6732 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/17/2020 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2020
|Court Case
|202000903
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2451 S Providence Rd/somerled Way, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/17/2020 20:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Watkins, M
|Name
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2020
|Court Case
|202006875
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2020 21:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L