Name Arguello-zambrano, Alvaro Paul
Arrest Date 10/17/2020
Court Case 202007769
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Arguello-zambrano, Alvaro Paul (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 1800 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/17/2020 02:02.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Smothers, Tyler Ryne
Arrest Date 10/17/2020
Court Case 202006849
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Smothers, Tyler Ryne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 2606 Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2020 02:43.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Thompson, Antonio Jamar
Arrest Date 10/17/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender(Dwi Ct Violation) (M),
Description Thompson, Antonio Jamar (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Weekender(dwi Ct Violation) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2020 08:00.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Robinson, Christopher Welles
Arrest Date 10/17/2020
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, M (M),
Description Robinson, Christopher Welles (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 6732 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/17/2020 12:13.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Hernandez, Michael Cameron
Arrest Date 10/17/2020
Court Case 202000903
Charge 1) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2451 S Providence Rd/somerled Way, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/17/2020 20:58.
Arresting Officer Watkins, M

Name Hernandez, Michael Cameron
Arrest Date 10/17/2020
Court Case 202006875
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2020 21:29.
Arresting Officer Bower, L