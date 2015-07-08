Below are the Union County arrests for 10-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Arizmendi, Nancy Yaneth
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Arizmendi, Nancy Yaneth (H /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2020 00:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Carter, Justin Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Carter, Justin Lynn (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2020 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Sturdivant, Melvin Lynn J
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2020
|Court Case
|202006893
|Charge
|1) Second Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), And 3) Breaking And Or Entering (F),
|Description
|Sturdivant, Melvin Lynn J (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Second Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), and 3) Breaking And Or Entering (F), at 738 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2020 18:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Russell, Bryant Jerome
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2020
|Court Case
|202006901
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 6) Obstructed Tag (M),
|Description
|Russell, Bryant Jerome (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 6) Obstructed Tag (M), at 528 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2020 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Tello, Sergio
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
|Description
|Tello, Sergio (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 1916 Mcintyre Rd, Wingate, NJ, on 10/18/2020 20:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Hernandez-zapata, Giovanni
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2020
|Court Case
|202007803
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) And 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F),
|Description
|Hernandez-zapata, Giovanni (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) and 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), at 153 Weatherwood Ct Apt 1, Winston Salem, NC, on 10/18/2020 21:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J