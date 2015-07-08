Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BARRINGER, PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/28/1965
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-19 08:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020235432
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DAVENPORT, YEN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/22/1963
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-19 13:36:00
|Court Case
|5902020235446
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, JEREENA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/17/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-19 06:19:00
|Court Case
|5902020235435
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JONES, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/15/2001
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-19 13:15:00
|Court Case
|3502020704538
|Charge Description
|CONSUME ALC BY <19
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, SHARROD A
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/3/1979
|Height
|6.8
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-19 10:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|POLING, TYLER BLAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-19 13:40:00
|Court Case
|3502020055081
|Charge Description
|HARASSING PHONE CALL
|Bond Amount
|1500.00