Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-19-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name BARRINGER, PATRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/28/1965
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-19 08:10:00
Court Case 5902020235432
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DAVENPORT, YEN LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/22/1963
Height 5.3
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-19 13:36:00
Court Case 5902020235446
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, JEREENA MARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/17/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-19 06:19:00
Court Case 5902020235435
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JONES, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/2001
Height 6.4
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-19 13:15:00
Court Case 3502020704538
Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY <19
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JOHNSON, SHARROD A
Arrest Type
DOB 10/3/1979
Height 6.8
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-19 10:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name POLING, TYLER BLAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-19 13:40:00
Court Case 3502020055081
Charge Description HARASSING PHONE CALL
Bond Amount 1500.00