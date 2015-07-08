Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-20-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WALKER, CACY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/1/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-20 01:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020235194
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MURRAY, WILLIAM LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/10/1987
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|194
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-20 10:21:00
|Court Case
|5902020235534
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ADAMS, LARON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/18/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|137
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-20 17:39:00
|Court Case
|5902020235462
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CLARKE, CARLTON MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/17/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-20 00:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020235499
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SMITH, MICHAEL PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/9/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-20 09:43:00
|Court Case
|5902020235532
|Charge Description
|TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, CALEB
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/9/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-20 17:49:00
|Court Case
|5902020235298
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount