Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-20-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WALKER, CACY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/1/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-20 01:40:00
Court Case 5902020235194
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MURRAY, WILLIAM LEWIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/10/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 194
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-20 10:21:00
Court Case 5902020235534
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ADAMS, LARON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/18/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 137
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-20 17:39:00
Court Case 5902020235462
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CLARKE, CARLTON MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/17/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-20 00:20:00
Court Case 5902020235499
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SMITH, MICHAEL PAUL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/9/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-20 09:43:00
Court Case 5902020235532
Charge Description TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, CALEB
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/9/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-20 17:49:00
Court Case 5902020235298
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount