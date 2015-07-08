Below are the Union County arrests for 10-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thomas, Baron Scott
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Hearing), M (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Baron Scott (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Hearing), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2020 09:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Edwards, Ida Jerelle
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2020
|Court Case
|202002550
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Edwards, Ida Jerelle (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 16116 Wrights Ferry Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 10/20/2020 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Adcock, Russell Eddie
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2020
|Court Case
|202006938
|Charge
|1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Adcock, Russell Eddie (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 214 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2020 11:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Massey, Jessica Renee
|Arrest Date
|10-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Massey, Jessica Renee (B /F/28) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 899 Seymour St/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2020 9:54:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Jimenez, Baldomero Hernandez
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2020
|Court Case
|202007050
|Charge
|1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 2) Statutory Rape By An Adult (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F), 3) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 4) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 5) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 6) Statutory Rape By An Adult (F), 7) Statutory Rape By An Adult (F), 8) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 9) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 10) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 11) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 12) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 13) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 14) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), And 15) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Jimenez, Baldomero Hernandez (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 2) Statutory Rape By An Adult (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), 3) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 4) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 5) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 6) Statutory Rape By An Adult (F), 7) Statutory Rape By An Adult (F), 8) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 9) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 10) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 11) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 12) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 13) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 14) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), and 15) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 4015 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2020 12:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Bradshaw, Larry Ronald
|Arrest Date
|10-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bradshaw, Larry Ronald (W /M/65) Cited on Charge of Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane, at 1599 Tom Helms Rd/sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/20/2020 4:29:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R