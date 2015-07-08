Below are the Union County arrests for 10-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Thomas, Baron Scott
Arrest Date 10/20/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Hearing), M (M),
Description Thomas, Baron Scott (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Hearing), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2020 09:55.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Edwards, Ida Jerelle
Arrest Date 10/20/2020
Court Case 202002550
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Edwards, Ida Jerelle (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 16116 Wrights Ferry Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 10/20/2020 15:00.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Adcock, Russell Eddie
Arrest Date 10/20/2020
Court Case 202006938
Charge 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Adcock, Russell Eddie (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 214 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2020 11:36.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Massey, Jessica Renee
Arrest Date 10-20-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Massey, Jessica Renee (B /F/28) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 899 Seymour St/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2020 9:54:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Jimenez, Baldomero Hernandez
Arrest Date 10/20/2020
Court Case 202007050
Charge 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 2) Statutory Rape By An Adult (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F), 3) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 4) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 5) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 6) Statutory Rape By An Adult (F), 7) Statutory Rape By An Adult (F), 8) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 9) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 10) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 11) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 12) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 13) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 14) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), And 15) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Jimenez, Baldomero Hernandez (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 2) Statutory Rape By An Adult (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), 3) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 4) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 5) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 6) Statutory Rape By An Adult (F), 7) Statutory Rape By An Adult (F), 8) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 9) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 10) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 11) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 12) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 13) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 14) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), and 15) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 4015 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2020 12:54.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Bradshaw, Larry Ronald
Arrest Date 10-20-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Bradshaw, Larry Ronald (W /M/65) Cited on Charge of Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane, at 1599 Tom Helms Rd/sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/20/2020 4:29:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R