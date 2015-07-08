Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-21-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RAMSEY, CAROLINE HOPE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/5/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-21 02:28:00
Court Case 5902020235604
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HARPER, KEISHAUN RHONDELL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/3/1979
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-21 09:40:00
Court Case 3502020702227
Charge Description CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCFADDEN, THEION
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/19/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-21 17:28:00
Court Case 5902020235673
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name GLAZE, RAHIM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/16/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-21 06:45:00
Court Case 5902020233521
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MCNEAL, OLQUANDRI
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/13/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-21 15:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name MIXON, VERTIS LEE-REESE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/31/1991
Height 5.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-21 17:30:00
Court Case 8902020050869
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00