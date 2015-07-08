Below are the Union County arrests for 10-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Warren, Alton Benjamin
Arrest Date 10/21/2020
Court Case 202007865
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Warren, Alton Benjamin (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1004 E Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/21/2020 15:28.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Mullis, Joshua Paul
Arrest Date 10/21/2020
Court Case
Charge Trafficking In Methamphetamine (Federal Indictments) (F),
Description Mullis, Joshua Paul (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Methamphetamine (federal Indictments) (F), at 3603 Price Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2020 17:17.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Keith, Marquita Sade
Arrest Date 10/21/2020
Court Case 202006975
Charge Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Keith, Marquita Sade (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 2675 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2020 21:53.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Allison, Bryan Lee
Arrest Date 10/21/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) No Liability Insurance (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Allison, Bryan Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) No Liability Insurance (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 7115 Howey Bottoms Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/21/2020 23:24.
Arresting Officer Clawson, T W

Name Moore, Kalijia Dominique
Arrest Date 10/21/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Moore, Kalijia Dominique (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 912 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 10/21/2020 23:40.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Solomon, Christina
Arrest Date 10/21/2020
Court Case 202007849
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Solomon, Christina (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 124 Williams Rescue Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/21/2020 01:32.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L