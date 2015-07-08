Below are the Union County arrests for 10-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Warren, Alton Benjamin
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2020
|Court Case
|202007865
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Warren, Alton Benjamin (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1004 E Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/21/2020 15:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Mullis, Joshua Paul
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trafficking In Methamphetamine (Federal Indictments) (F),
|Description
|Mullis, Joshua Paul (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Methamphetamine (federal Indictments) (F), at 3603 Price Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2020 17:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Keith, Marquita Sade
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2020
|Court Case
|202006975
|Charge
|Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Keith, Marquita Sade (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 2675 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2020 21:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Allison, Bryan Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) No Liability Insurance (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Allison, Bryan Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) No Liability Insurance (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 7115 Howey Bottoms Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/21/2020 23:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Clawson, T W
|Name
|Moore, Kalijia Dominique
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Moore, Kalijia Dominique (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 912 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 10/21/2020 23:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Solomon, Christina
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2020
|Court Case
|202007849
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Solomon, Christina (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 124 Williams Rescue Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/21/2020 01:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L