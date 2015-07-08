Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-22-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FRIEND, JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/27/1989
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-22 11:11:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TAYLOR, RAYFIELD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/4/1970
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-22 14:09:00
|Court Case
|5902020235746
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WILSON, SERGIO MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/21/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-22 16:16:00
|Court Case
|5902020217971
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MATOS-CINTRON, LIREYSHKA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/25/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-22 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020235770
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|VARGAS-FUNES, DIXI SELENIA
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/26/1983
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|167
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-22 14:53:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEGETTE, TRAVIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/26/1976
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-22 15:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020235822
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00