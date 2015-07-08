Charge

1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 4) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 4) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 5) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 5) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 6) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 6) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Larceny After B/E (F), 11) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 12) Larceny After B/E (F), 12) Larceny-Felony (F), 13) Larceny After B/E (F), 13) Larceny-Felony (F), 14) Larceny-Felony (F), 14) Larceny-Felony (F), 15) Larceny-Firearm (F), 15) Larceny-Firearm (F), 16) Larceny After B/E (F), 16) Larceny-Felony (F), 17) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 17) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 18) Larceny After B/E (F), 18) Larceny-Felony (F), 19) Larceny After B/E (F), And 19) Larceny-Felony (F),