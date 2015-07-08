Below are the Union County arrests for 10-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Caldwell, Isaiah Eugene
Arrest Date 10/22/2020
Court Case 202007028
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 4) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 4) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 5) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 5) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 6) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 6) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Larceny After B/E (F), 11) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 12) Larceny After B/E (F), 12) Larceny-Felony (F), 13) Larceny After B/E (F), 13) Larceny-Felony (F), 14) Larceny-Felony (F), 14) Larceny-Felony (F), 15) Larceny-Firearm (F), 15) Larceny-Firearm (F), 16) Larceny After B/E (F), 16) Larceny-Felony (F), 17) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 17) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 18) Larceny After B/E (F), 18) Larceny-Felony (F), 19) Larceny After B/E (F), And 19) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Caldwell, Isaiah Eugene (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 4) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 4) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 5) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 5) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 6) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 6) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Larceny After B/e (F), 11) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 12) Larceny After B/e (F), 12) Larceny-felony (F), 13) Larceny After B/e (F), 13) Larceny-felony (F), 14) Larceny-felony (F), 14) Larceny-felony (F), 15) Larceny-firearm (F), 15) Larceny-firearm (F), 16) Larceny After B/e (F), 16) Larceny-felony (F), 17) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 17) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 18) Larceny After B/e (F), 18) Larceny-felony (F), 19) Larceny After B/e (F), and 19) Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2020 16:11.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Calabar Freight Liner VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft
Arrest Date 10-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Calabar Freight Liner VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 1820 Blk S Providence Rd, Marvin, NC, between 23:00, 10/20/2020 and 00:14, 10/22/2020. Reported: 00:14, 10/22/2020.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Anderson, Jessica Leigh
Arrest Date 10/22/2020
Court Case 202006995
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Anderson, Jessica Leigh (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2020 16:28.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Lawrence, Jimmy Lee
Arrest Date 10-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lawrence, Jimmy Lee (W /M/36) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 428 Woodberry Dr, Wingate, NC, between 21:00, 10/21/2020 and 06:19, 10/22/2020. Reported: 06:19, 10/22/2020.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Smith, Phillip Ervin
Arrest Date 10/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired), M (M),
Description Smith, Phillip Ervin (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired), M (M), at 555 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2020 16:32.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Secure Turf VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 10-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Secure Turf VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 8320 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 04:00, 10/22/2020 and 06:30, 10/22/2020. Reported: 07:30, 10/22/2020.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M