Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LAWS, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/16/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-23 10:51:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/23/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-23 12:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020235443
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PIEDRA, ADALBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/1/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-23 08:33:00
|Court Case
|5902020235918
|Charge Description
|TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|BRICE, DARRIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/21/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-23 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020235946
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SAYAVONG, KONG
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/5/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-23 10:57:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RUSSELL, TERENCE JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/19/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-23 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020231987
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00