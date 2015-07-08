Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LAWS, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type
DOB 6/16/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-23 10:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/23/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-23 12:20:00
Court Case 5902020235443
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF
Bond Amount

Name PIEDRA, ADALBERTO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/1/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-23 08:33:00
Court Case 5902020235918
Charge Description TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name BRICE, DARRIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/21/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-23 13:45:00
Court Case 5902020235946
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SAYAVONG, KONG
Arrest Type
DOB 3/5/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-23 10:57:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RUSSELL, TERENCE JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/19/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-23 14:15:00
Court Case 5902020231987
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 3000.00