Below are the Union County arrests for 10-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Price, Michael Ray
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2020
|Court Case
|202007014
|Charge
|Felony Larceny, F (F),
|Description
|Price, Michael Ray (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Felony Larceny, F (F), at 205 S Main St, Wingate, NC, on 10/23/2020 10:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Carelock, Kelly
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2020
|Court Case
|202007012
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Carelock, Kelly (B /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 1501 Iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2020 09:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Found Property
|Arrest Date
|10-23-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10:03, 10/23/2020. Reported: 10:03, 10/23/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Fulbright, Heather Smith
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired) (M),
|Description
|Fulbright, Heather Smith (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2020 11:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Mclaughlin, Deandre Marcell
|Arrest Date
|10-23-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mclaughlin, Deandre Marcell (B /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 6099 W Hwy 74/faith Church Road Ext, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/23/2020 12:47:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|10-23-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /M/14) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 10:37, 10/23/2020 and 10:38, 10/23/2020. Reported: 10:38, 10/23/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, T J