Below are the Union County arrests for 10-23-2020.

Name Price, Michael Ray
Arrest Date 10/23/2020
Court Case 202007014
Charge Felony Larceny, F (F),
Description Price, Michael Ray (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Felony Larceny, F (F), at 205 S Main St, Wingate, NC, on 10/23/2020 10:20.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Carelock, Kelly
Arrest Date 10/23/2020
Court Case 202007012
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Carelock, Kelly (B /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 1501 Iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2020 09:22.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Society VICTIM of Found Property
Arrest Date 10-23-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10:03, 10/23/2020. Reported: 10:03, 10/23/2020.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Fulbright, Heather Smith
Arrest Date 10/23/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired) (M),
Description Fulbright, Heather Smith (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2020 11:04.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Mclaughlin, Deandre Marcell
Arrest Date 10-23-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Mclaughlin, Deandre Marcell (B /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 6099 W Hwy 74/faith Church Road Ext, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/23/2020 12:47:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 10-23-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /M/14) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 10:37, 10/23/2020 and 10:38, 10/23/2020. Reported: 10:38, 10/23/2020.
Arresting Officer Luisa, T J