Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-24-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LENINGTON, KYLE JAMES
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/28/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-24 01:45:00
Court Case 5902020236011
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name SENDER, KRISTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/19/1989
Height 5.4
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-24 16:05:00
Court Case 4202020000036
Charge Description MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name SMITH, NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/25/1983
Height 5.3
Weight 162
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-24 02:50:00
Court Case 5902020236017
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name SOTO, CHRISTIAN ALBERTO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/26/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-24 00:02:00
Court Case 5902020228076
Charge Description FEL SERIOUS INJURY BY VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name AMAYA, YOSER JOEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-24 00:02:00
Court Case 5902020236029
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WIGGINS, CHRISTOPHER MAURICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/8/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-24 03:30:00
Court Case 5902020236026
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount