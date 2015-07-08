Below are the Union County arrests for 10-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gaston, Kristin
Arrest Date 10/24/2020
Court Case 202007054
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Arson – 1St Degree (F), And 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
Description Gaston, Kristin (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Arson – 1st Degree (F), and 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 1280 S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2020 18:11.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Moore, Johnny Joseph
Arrest Date 10/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Moore, Johnny Joseph (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2813 Faircroft Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/24/2020 19:12.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Mull, Jody Dean
Arrest Date 10/24/2020
Court Case 202007941
Charge 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Mull, Jody Dean (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 4622 Canal Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/24/2020 19:34.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Chisholm, April
Arrest Date 10/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Chisholm, April (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Ansonville Rd, NC, on 10/24/2020 20:50.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Adams, James Howard
Arrest Date 10-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Adams, James Howard (B /M/41) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/hanover Dr, Monroe, on 10/24/2020 3:49:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Huntley, Wayne Callie
Arrest Date 10-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Huntley, Wayne Callie (B /M/74) Cited on Charge of Larceny-misdemeanor (202007053), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd/hanover Dr, Monroe, on 10/24/2020 5:13:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E