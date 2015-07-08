Below are the Union County arrests for 10-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gaston, Kristin
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2020
|Court Case
|202007054
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Arson – 1St Degree (F), And 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
|Description
|Gaston, Kristin (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Arson – 1st Degree (F), and 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 1280 S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2020 18:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Moore, Johnny Joseph
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Moore, Johnny Joseph (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2813 Faircroft Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/24/2020 19:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Mull, Jody Dean
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2020
|Court Case
|202007941
|Charge
|1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Mull, Jody Dean (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 4622 Canal Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/24/2020 19:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Chisholm, April
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Chisholm, April (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Ansonville Rd, NC, on 10/24/2020 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Adams, James Howard
|Arrest Date
|10-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Adams, James Howard (B /M/41) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/hanover Dr, Monroe, on 10/24/2020 3:49:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Huntley, Wayne Callie
|Arrest Date
|10-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Huntley, Wayne Callie (B /M/74) Cited on Charge of Larceny-misdemeanor (202007053), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd/hanover Dr, Monroe, on 10/24/2020 5:13:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E