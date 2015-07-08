Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-25-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HEIDTMAN, CHELESA JO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/19/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-25 09:38:00
Court Case 5902020236175
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCCOY, DELTON DEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/8/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-25 09:38:00
Court Case 5902020236173
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name Y, Y
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/1969
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-25 00:51:00
Court Case 4002019085548
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name EDWARDS, ELIJAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/24/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-25 12:27:00
Court Case 5902020226630
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RODRIGUEZ, ELIAS ADONIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/8/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-25 00:56:00
Court Case 5902020236126
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BRIGHT, MARK ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-25 10:54:00
Court Case 5902020236185
Charge Description CARELESSNESS WITH FIRE
Bond Amount 500.00