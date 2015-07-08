Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-25-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HEIDTMAN, CHELESA JO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/19/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-25 09:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020236175
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCCOY, DELTON DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/8/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-25 09:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020236173
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|Y, Y
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/1/1969
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-25 00:51:00
|Court Case
|4002019085548
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|EDWARDS, ELIJAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-25 12:27:00
|Court Case
|5902020226630
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, ELIAS ADONIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/8/1999
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-25 00:56:00
|Court Case
|5902020236126
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRIGHT, MARK ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-25 10:54:00
|Court Case
|5902020236185
|Charge Description
|CARELESSNESS WITH FIRE
|Bond Amount
|500.00