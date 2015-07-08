Below are the Union County arrests for 10-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Fleming, Maya Alexis
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2020
|Court Case
|202007952
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Fleming, Maya Alexis (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13199 Tom Short Rd/longview Club Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/25/2020 03:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Gaddy, Sam Harrison
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2020
|Court Case
|202007955
|Charge
|1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Gaddy, Sam Harrison (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 333 Williams Rescue Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/25/2020 08:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Pierce, Matthew Lucas
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Pierce, Matthew Lucas (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2020 14:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Knight, Jessie Shannon
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Trees/Crops/Lands Of Another (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Knight, Jessie Shannon (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Trees/crops/lands Of Another (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 6224 Medlin Rd, Monroe, SC, on 10/25/2020 17:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Taylor, Marion Keith
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2020
|Court Case
|202007075
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Marion Keith (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 113 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2020 19:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Thomas, Mario
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2020
|Court Case
|202007074
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Con Mbev/Unfwn Prop City/Cnty), M (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Mario (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(con Mbev/unfwn Prop City/cnty), M (M), at 399 I B Shive Dr/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2020 19:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D