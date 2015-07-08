Below are the Union County arrests for 10-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Fleming, Maya Alexis
Arrest Date 10/25/2020
Court Case 202007952
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Fleming, Maya Alexis (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13199 Tom Short Rd/longview Club Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/25/2020 03:44.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Gaddy, Sam Harrison
Arrest Date 10/25/2020
Court Case 202007955
Charge 1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Gaddy, Sam Harrison (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 333 Williams Rescue Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/25/2020 08:23.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C

Name Pierce, Matthew Lucas
Arrest Date 10/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Pierce, Matthew Lucas (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2020 14:01.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Knight, Jessie Shannon
Arrest Date 10/25/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Injury To Trees/Crops/Lands Of Another (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Knight, Jessie Shannon (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Trees/crops/lands Of Another (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 6224 Medlin Rd, Monroe, SC, on 10/25/2020 17:33.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Taylor, Marion Keith
Arrest Date 10/25/2020
Court Case 202007075
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Taylor, Marion Keith (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 113 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2020 19:00.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Thomas, Mario
Arrest Date 10/25/2020
Court Case 202007074
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Con Mbev/Unfwn Prop City/Cnty), M (M),
Description Thomas, Mario (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(con Mbev/unfwn Prop City/cnty), M (M), at 399 I B Shive Dr/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2020 19:21.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D