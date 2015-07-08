Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CALLOWAY, TERENCE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/2/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-26 01:43:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WOLIN, CHRISTIAN BRETT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/26/2002
Height 5.4
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-26 08:30:00
Court Case 5902020235764
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name TAYLOR, ANDREA LYNN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/29/1966
Height 5.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-26 02:49:00
Court Case 5902020236246
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name COLLINS, DERRICK DAMON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/25/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 138
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-26 12:14:00
Court Case 5902020236258
Charge Description MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JOHNSON, TREYMAINE DELMA
Arrest Type
DOB 11/6/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-26 00:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SNOW, DREQUILLE SIRCHARLES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/6/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-26 12:57:00
Court Case 5902020235910
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount