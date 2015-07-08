Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CALLOWAY, TERENCE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/2/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-26 01:43:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WOLIN, CHRISTIAN BRETT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/26/2002
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-26 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020235764
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, ANDREA LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/29/1966
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-26 02:49:00
|Court Case
|5902020236246
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLLINS, DERRICK DAMON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/25/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|138
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-26 12:14:00
|Court Case
|5902020236258
|Charge Description
|MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, TREYMAINE DELMA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/6/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-26 00:07:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SNOW, DREQUILLE SIRCHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/6/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-26 12:57:00
|Court Case
|5902020235910
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount