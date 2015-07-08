Below are the Union County arrests for 10-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hamilton, Cedric Jamal
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2020
|Court Case
|202007966
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hamilton, Cedric Jamal (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5414 Tucker Phillips Dr, Wingate, NC, on 10/26/2020 00:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L
|Name
|Washington, Joseph Curtis
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2020
|Court Case
|202007083
|Charge
|Extradition/Fugitive Oth State, F (F),
|Description
|Washington, Joseph Curtis (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State, F (F), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, OH, on 10/26/2020 02:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D
|Name
|Anderson, Cedric Khalil
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Anderson, Cedric Khalil (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2020 04:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Baker, Jerdarrian Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2020
|Court Case
|202007970
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 6) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
|Description
|Baker, Jerdarrian Lee (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 6) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 899 E Lawyers Rd/unionville Brief Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/26/2020 04:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayhew, D S
|Name
|Parrish, Dustin Vaughn
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 2) Harassing Phone Call (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Parrish, Dustin Vaughn (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 2) Harassing Phone Call (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 8901 Potter Rd S, Waxaw, NC, on 10/26/2020 07:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Clawson, T W
|Name
|Mccoy, Johnnie Thomas
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Cocaine) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Speeding, Dwlr Not Imp) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Mccoy, Johnnie Thomas (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Cocaine) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (speeding, Dwlr Not Imp) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at West Marshville Blvd/cuddy Dr, Marshville, NC, on 10/26/2020 08:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A