Below are the Union County arrests for 10-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hamilton, Cedric Jamal
Arrest Date 10/26/2020
Court Case 202007966
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Hamilton, Cedric Jamal (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5414 Tucker Phillips Dr, Wingate, NC, on 10/26/2020 00:29.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L

Name Washington, Joseph Curtis
Arrest Date 10/26/2020
Court Case 202007083
Charge Extradition/Fugitive Oth State, F (F),
Description Washington, Joseph Curtis (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State, F (F), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, OH, on 10/26/2020 02:59.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D

Name Anderson, Cedric Khalil
Arrest Date 10/26/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Anderson, Cedric Khalil (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2020 04:06.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Baker, Jerdarrian Lee
Arrest Date 10/26/2020
Court Case 202007970
Charge 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 6) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
Description Baker, Jerdarrian Lee (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 6) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 899 E Lawyers Rd/unionville Brief Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/26/2020 04:39.
Arresting Officer Mayhew, D S

Name Parrish, Dustin Vaughn
Arrest Date 10/26/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 2) Harassing Phone Call (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
Description Parrish, Dustin Vaughn (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 2) Harassing Phone Call (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 8901 Potter Rd S, Waxaw, NC, on 10/26/2020 07:24.
Arresting Officer Clawson, T W

Name Mccoy, Johnnie Thomas
Arrest Date 10/26/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Cocaine) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Speeding, Dwlr Not Imp) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Mccoy, Johnnie Thomas (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Cocaine) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (speeding, Dwlr Not Imp) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at West Marshville Blvd/cuddy Dr, Marshville, NC, on 10/26/2020 08:16.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A