Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-27-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GASKIN, JARIRUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/16/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-27 07:50:00
Court Case 5902017243169
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DOMINGUEZ, LIDIA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/4/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-27 10:42:00
Court Case 5902020234238
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, ERIC LEONARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/16/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-27 15:08:00
Court Case 5902020236465
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HANDY, SINCERE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/23/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-27 06:22:00
Court Case 5902020236280
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name EPERN, MARK
Arrest Type
DOB 5/22/1961
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-27 14:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HARRISON, DAISHUA MONIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/12/1997
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-27 15:42:00
Court Case 5902020236466
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount