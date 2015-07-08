Below are the Union County arrests for 10-27-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Morning, Marcus Alexander
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment (Common Law Robbery) (F) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment(Pdp (M),
|Description
|Morning, Marcus Alexander (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (common Law Robbery) (F) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment(pdp (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2020 08:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|10-27-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 02:23, 10/27/2020 and 02:24, 10/27/2020. Reported: 02:24, 10/27/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Russell, Jason Wade
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Russell, Jason Wade (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2020 08:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Golden Grains VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|10-27-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Golden Grains VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 9000 Stitt St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 10/27/2020 and 07:50, 10/27/2020. Reported: 07:50, 10/27/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Aft Impaired Rev Notice) (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Aft Impaired Rev Notice) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2020 10:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Maynard, Melissa Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10-27-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Maynard, Melissa Lynn (W /F/34) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 413 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 08:23, 10/27/2020. Reported: 08:23, 10/27/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L