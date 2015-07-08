Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ANDERSON, DASHON LATRAL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/24/1989
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-28 03:27:00
|Court Case
|5902020236531
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARTZOG, AMARRI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/10/2002
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-28 14:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/25/2001
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-28 16:06:00
|Court Case
|5902020236587
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CURRENCE, CLENTON EMMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/15/1977
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-28 07:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020014654
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HAYDEN, CORDAIRO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/7/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-28 14:46:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PLATT, CHAUNCEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/21/1993
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-28 18:22:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount