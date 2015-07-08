Below are the Union County arrests for 10-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Beckham, Christopher Lynn
Arrest Date 10/28/2020
Court Case 202007136
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Beckham, Christopher Lynn (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2020 12:05.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Rowe, Stephen Edward
Arrest Date 10/28/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rowe, Stephen Edward (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 732 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 10/28/2020 02:01.
Arresting Officer Weeks, S C

Name Beckham, Christopher Lynn
Arrest Date 10/28/2020
Court Case
Charge 2Nd Deg Tresspass, M (M),
Description Beckham, Christopher Lynn (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 2nd Deg Tresspass, M (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2020 12:17.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Gladden, Rikeia Ailyia Roychell
Arrest Date 10/28/2020
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, F (F),
Description Gladden, Rikeia Ailyia Roychell (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 740 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 10/28/2020 03:03.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Beckham, Christopher Lynn
Arrest Date 10/28/2020
Court Case 202007136
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist Public Officer (M),
Description Beckham, Christopher Lynn (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist Public Officer (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2020 12:17.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Martinez, Zaira Capote
Arrest Date 10/28/2020
Court Case 202007146
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Martinez, Zaira Capote (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 908 Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2020 06:40.
Arresting Officer Burton, B