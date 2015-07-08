Below are the Union County arrests for 10-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Beckham, Christopher Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2020
|Court Case
|202007136
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Beckham, Christopher Lynn (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2020 12:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Rowe, Stephen Edward
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rowe, Stephen Edward (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 732 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 10/28/2020 02:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Beckham, Christopher Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|2Nd Deg Tresspass, M (M),
|Description
|Beckham, Christopher Lynn (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 2nd Deg Tresspass, M (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2020 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Gladden, Rikeia Ailyia Roychell
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Gladden, Rikeia Ailyia Roychell (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 740 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 10/28/2020 03:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Beckham, Christopher Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2020
|Court Case
|202007136
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Beckham, Christopher Lynn (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist Public Officer (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2020 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Martinez, Zaira Capote
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2020
|Court Case
|202007146
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Zaira Capote (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 908 Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2020 06:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B