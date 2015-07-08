Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOKES, JENNIFER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/6/1974
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-29 01:51:00
|Court Case
|5902020236273
|Charge Description
|IDENTITY THEFT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|STEVENSON, ARTHUR JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/11/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-29 09:15:00
|Court Case
|1202020052597
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, CARLOS DESHAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/22/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-29 12:51:00
|Court Case
|5902020236723
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|JAMERSON, RYAN CHRISTOPHER-WILLIAMS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/19/1984
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-29 00:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020236633
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DIGGS, BRENTON MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/23/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-29 11:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020235733
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FARMER, JOHN DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/21/1984
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-29 15:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020236717
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|500.00