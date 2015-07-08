Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOKES, JENNIFER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/6/1974
Height 5.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-29 01:51:00
Court Case 5902020236273
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name STEVENSON, ARTHUR JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/11/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-29 09:15:00
Court Case 1202020052597
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name DAVIS, CARLOS DESHAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/22/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-29 12:51:00
Court Case 5902020236723
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JAMERSON, RYAN CHRISTOPHER-WILLIAMS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/19/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-29 00:50:00
Court Case 5902020236633
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DIGGS, BRENTON MALIK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/23/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-29 11:35:00
Court Case 5902020235733
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FARMER, JOHN DANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/1984
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-29 15:05:00
Court Case 5902020236717
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 500.00