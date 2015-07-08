Below are the Union County arrests for 10-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Amber Lauren
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny, Probation Viol), M (F),
|Description
|Smith, Amber Lauren (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny, Probation Viol), M (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2020 22:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Homes Ryan VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site
|Arrest Date
|10-29-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Homes Ryan VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (C), at 1915 Slippery Rock Ln, Monroe, on 13:09, 10/29/2020. Reported: 13:09, 10/29/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Smith, Amber Lauren
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2020
|Court Case
|202007199
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny, Probation Viol) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Breaking And Or Entering) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
|Description
|Smith, Amber Lauren (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny, Probation Viol) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(breaking And Or Entering) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2020 22:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Smith, Amber Lauren
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Smith, Amber Lauren (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2020 22:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Smith, Amber Lauren
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2020
|Court Case
|202007200
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Smith, Amber Lauren (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2020 22:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Mckinney, Timothy Vundel
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2020
|Court Case
|202007175
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Mckinney, Timothy Vundel (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2020 00:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P