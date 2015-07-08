Below are the Union County arrests for 10-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Amber Lauren
Arrest Date 10/29/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny, Probation Viol), M (F),
Description Smith, Amber Lauren (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny, Probation Viol), M (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2020 22:34.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Homes Ryan VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site
Arrest Date 10-29-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Homes Ryan VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (C), at 1915 Slippery Rock Ln, Monroe, on 13:09, 10/29/2020. Reported: 13:09, 10/29/2020.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Smith, Amber Lauren
Arrest Date 10/29/2020
Court Case 202007199
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny, Probation Viol) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Breaking And Or Entering) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
Description Smith, Amber Lauren (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny, Probation Viol) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(breaking And Or Entering) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2020 22:34.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Smith, Amber Lauren
Arrest Date 10/29/2020
Court Case
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Smith, Amber Lauren (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2020 22:40.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Smith, Amber Lauren
Arrest Date 10/29/2020
Court Case 202007200
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Smith, Amber Lauren (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2020 22:40.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Mckinney, Timothy Vundel
Arrest Date 10/29/2020
Court Case 202007175
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Mckinney, Timothy Vundel (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2020 00:17.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P