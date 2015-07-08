Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-30-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PORTER, SHAYLA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/25/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-30 00:24:00
Court Case 5902020236759
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HART-SMITH, GERELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/2/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-30 09:54:00
Court Case 5902020236724
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount

Name THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER DEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/22/1984
Height 5.4
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-30 13:42:00
Court Case 5902020236866
Charge Description OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BERNARDO, AMANDA LYNDE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/11/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-30 02:45:00
Court Case 7902020700739
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MONTGOMERY, MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 1/13/1974
Height 6.3
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-30 11:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BAKER, DERRICK ANSWON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/26/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-30 14:07:00
Court Case 5902019210856
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00