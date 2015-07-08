Below are the Union County arrests for 10-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hernandez, Michael Cameron
Arrest Date 10/30/2020
Court Case 202007215
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 404 Victoria Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2020 15:18.
Arresting Officer Cureton, A

Name Martinez, Zaira Capote
Arrest Date 10/30/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment (M Larceny) (M) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment( F B&E. Larc After B/E) (F),
Description Martinez, Zaira Capote (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (m Larceny) (M) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment( F B&e. Larc After B/e) (F), at 43 Glenn Falls St, Peachland, NC, on 10/30/2020 18:01.
Arresting Officer Macarine, B J

Name Abramovich, Steven Nolin
Arrest Date 10/30/2020
Court Case 202007220
Charge Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
Description Abramovich, Steven Nolin (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 2408 Castleberry Ct, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2020 18:09.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Howard, Christopher Dewaine
Arrest Date 10/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Howard, Christopher Dewaine (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/30/2020 18:47.
Arresting Officer Macarine, B J

Name Martinez, Zaira Capote
Arrest Date 10/30/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Martinez, Zaira Capote (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2020 19:30.
Arresting Officer Macarine, B J

Name Knick, Jonathan Brent
Arrest Date 10/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (F),
Description Knick, Jonathan Brent (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2020 20:06.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A