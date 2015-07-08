Below are the Union County arrests for 10-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2020
|Court Case
|202007215
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 404 Victoria Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2020 15:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Cureton, A
|Name
|Martinez, Zaira Capote
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment (M Larceny) (M) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment( F B&E. Larc After B/E) (F),
|Description
|Martinez, Zaira Capote (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (m Larceny) (M) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment( F B&e. Larc After B/e) (F), at 43 Glenn Falls St, Peachland, NC, on 10/30/2020 18:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Macarine, B J
|Name
|Abramovich, Steven Nolin
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2020
|Court Case
|202007220
|Charge
|Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Abramovich, Steven Nolin (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 2408 Castleberry Ct, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2020 18:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Howard, Christopher Dewaine
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Howard, Christopher Dewaine (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/30/2020 18:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Macarine, B J
|Name
|Martinez, Zaira Capote
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Zaira Capote (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2020 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Macarine, B J
|Name
|Knick, Jonathan Brent
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (F),
|Description
|Knick, Jonathan Brent (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2020 20:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A