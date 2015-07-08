Below are the Union County arrests for 10-31-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lawhead, Sean Michael
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Lawhead, Sean Michael (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2020 20:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Warren, Christopher James
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2020
|Court Case
|202008114
|Charge
|Communicating Threats, M (M),
|Description
|Warren, Christopher James (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2020 21:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Saleem, Jaquan Lamonte
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2020
|Court Case
|202007257
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F),
|Description
|Saleem, Jaquan Lamonte (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F), at 2835 Hopeton Ct, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2020 23:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Bryant, William Wesley
|Arrest Date
|10-31-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bryant, William Wesley (W /M/34) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 6799 E Marshville Blvd/olive Branch Ext, Marshville, NC, on 10/31/2020 7:07:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Daniel, Sarah Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|10-31-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Daniel, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/31) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation (202007243), at 1600 W Roosevelt Blvd/ne Ramp Skyway Drive, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2020 10:52:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Paulino, Gregory
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2020
|Court Case
|202007230
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Paulino, Gregory (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1620 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, PA, on 10/31/2020 01:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M