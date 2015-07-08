Below are the Union County arrests for 10-31-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lawhead, Sean Michael
Arrest Date 10/31/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Lawhead, Sean Michael (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2020 20:48.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Warren, Christopher James
Arrest Date 10/31/2020
Court Case 202008114
Charge Communicating Threats, M (M),
Description Warren, Christopher James (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2020 21:59.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Saleem, Jaquan Lamonte
Arrest Date 10/31/2020
Court Case 202007257
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F),
Description Saleem, Jaquan Lamonte (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F), at 2835 Hopeton Ct, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2020 23:03.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Bryant, William Wesley
Arrest Date 10-31-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Bryant, William Wesley (W /M/34) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 6799 E Marshville Blvd/olive Branch Ext, Marshville, NC, on 10/31/2020 7:07:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Daniel, Sarah Elizabeth
Arrest Date 10-31-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Daniel, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/31) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation (202007243), at 1600 W Roosevelt Blvd/ne Ramp Skyway Drive, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2020 10:52:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L

Name Paulino, Gregory
Arrest Date 10/31/2020
Court Case 202007230
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Paulino, Gregory (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1620 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, PA, on 10/31/2020 01:52.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M