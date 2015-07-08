Description

Saleem, Jaquan Lamonte (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F), at 2835 Hopeton Ct, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2020 23:03.