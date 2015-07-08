Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-01-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LOPEZ, KEVIN MATIAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/12/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-01 01:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020237014
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MCGILL, NAVADA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/23/1972
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-01 04:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020237017
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRIS, MALIK ZIYEA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/15/1999
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|124
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-01 05:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020237018
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MILLER, KENDELL DEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/29/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-01 07:28:00
|Court Case
|5902020237004
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SOWELL, CRYSTAL MONYETT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/18/1972
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-01 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020237023
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BANOS, JOSEPH ABEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/25/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-01 01:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020236987
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount