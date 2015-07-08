Below are the Union County arrests for 11-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Nixon, Roderick Alexander
|Arrest Date
|11-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Nixon, Roderick Alexander (B /M/39) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 599 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2020 8:45:32 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Dominguez-aceves, Luis Ramon
|Arrest Date
|11-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dominguez-aceves, Luis Ramon (W /M/46) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1136 Capricorn Av, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:05, 11/1/2020 and 00:09, 11/1/2020. Reported: 00:09, 11/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Weddington High School VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|11-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Weddington High School VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 4901 Weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, between 01:42, 11/1/2020 and 07:27, 11/1/2020. Reported: 07:27, 11/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Castrogiovanni, Christopher
|Arrest Date
|11-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Castrogiovanni, Christopher (W /M/51) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 2004 Tailwood Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 20:30, 10/28/2020. Reported: 08:31, 11/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, R W
|Name
|Clyburn, Darryl Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2020
|Court Case
|202000811
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Darryl Lee (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 12076 Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 11/1/2020 01:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Hernandez, Jorge
|Arrest Date
|11-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hernandez, Jorge (W /M/25) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5011 Birchaven Dr, Weddington, NC, between 15:28, 10/23/2020 and 11:29, 11/1/2020. Reported: 11:29, 11/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, R W