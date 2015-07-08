Below are the Union County arrests for 11-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Nixon, Roderick Alexander
Arrest Date 11-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Nixon, Roderick Alexander (B /M/39) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 599 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2020 8:45:32 PM.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Dominguez-aceves, Luis Ramon
Arrest Date 11-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Dominguez-aceves, Luis Ramon (W /M/46) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1136 Capricorn Av, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:05, 11/1/2020 and 00:09, 11/1/2020. Reported: 00:09, 11/1/2020.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Weddington High School VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 11-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Weddington High School VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 4901 Weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, between 01:42, 11/1/2020 and 07:27, 11/1/2020. Reported: 07:27, 11/1/2020.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Castrogiovanni, Christopher
Arrest Date 11-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Castrogiovanni, Christopher (W /M/51) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 2004 Tailwood Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 20:30, 10/28/2020. Reported: 08:31, 11/1/2020.
Arresting Officer Helms, R W

Name Clyburn, Darryl Lee
Arrest Date 11/01/2020
Court Case 202000811
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Clyburn, Darryl Lee (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 12076 Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 11/1/2020 01:09.
Arresting Officer Weeks, S C

Name Hernandez, Jorge
Arrest Date 11-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Hernandez, Jorge (W /M/25) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5011 Birchaven Dr, Weddington, NC, between 15:28, 10/23/2020 and 11:29, 11/1/2020. Reported: 11:29, 11/1/2020.
Arresting Officer Helms, R W