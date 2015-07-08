Below are the Union County arrests for 11-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Price, Aaron Anthony
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2020
|Court Case
|202007295
|Charge
|Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Price, Aaron Anthony (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at Homeless, NC, on 11/2/2020 20:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Davis, Rickey Lee J
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2020
|Court Case
|202007296
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Davis, Rickey Lee J (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4107 Poplin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2020 21:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Forte, Brianna Turica
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2020
|Court Case
|202007298
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Forte, Brianna Turica (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 413 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2020 21:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Smith, Phillip Ervin
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2020
|Court Case
|202007270
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Smith, Phillip Ervin (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 820 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2020 02:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Melson, Judson David
|Arrest Date
|11-02-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Melson, Judson David (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 3399 N Rocky River Rd/myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2020 7:39:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Gathing- Bliss, Makayla Summer
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Gathing- Bliss, Makayla Summer (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2020 04:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J