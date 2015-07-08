Below are the Union County arrests for 11-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Price, Aaron Anthony
Arrest Date 11/02/2020
Court Case 202007295
Charge Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Price, Aaron Anthony (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at Homeless, NC, on 11/2/2020 20:20.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D

Name Davis, Rickey Lee J
Arrest Date 11/02/2020
Court Case 202007296
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Davis, Rickey Lee J (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4107 Poplin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2020 21:22.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Forte, Brianna Turica
Arrest Date 11/02/2020
Court Case 202007298
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Forte, Brianna Turica (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 413 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2020 21:52.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Smith, Phillip Ervin
Arrest Date 11/02/2020
Court Case 202007270
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Smith, Phillip Ervin (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 820 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2020 02:01.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Melson, Judson David
Arrest Date 11-02-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Melson, Judson David (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 3399 N Rocky River Rd/myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2020 7:39:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Gathing- Bliss, Makayla Summer
Arrest Date 11/02/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Gathing- Bliss, Makayla Summer (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2020 04:00.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J