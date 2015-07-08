Description

Mckinney, Timothy Vundel (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Intoxicated And Disruptive (M), at 1200 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2020 03:46.