Below are the Union County arrests for 11-03-2020.

Name Rushing, Matthew Wade
Arrest Date 11/03/2020
Court Case 202007301
Charge 1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Simple Assault (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Rushing, Matthew Wade (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Simple Assault (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 608 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2020 03:23.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D

Name Allford, Joseph Thompson
Arrest Date 11-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Allford, Joseph Thompson (W /M/58) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 916 Briarmore Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 11/3/2020 and 06:06, 11/3/2020. Reported: 06:06, 11/3/2020.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Mckinney, Timothy Vundel
Arrest Date 11/03/2020
Court Case 202007302
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Intoxicated And Disruptive (M),
Description Mckinney, Timothy Vundel (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Intoxicated And Disruptive (M), at 1200 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2020 03:46.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Honeycutt, Erin Reilly
Arrest Date 11-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Honeycutt, Erin Reilly (W /F/35) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 932 Briarmore Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 06:16, 11/3/2020 and 06:17, 11/3/2020. Reported: 06:17, 11/3/2020.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Zerphey, Adam Jacob
Arrest Date 11/03/2020
Court Case 202008175
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Zerphey, Adam Jacob (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2815 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/3/2020 04:48.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Bouldin, Michael Blakely
Arrest Date 11-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Bouldin, Michael Blakely (W /M/53) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 941 Briarmore Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 11/3/2020 and 06:31, 11/3/2020. Reported: 06:31, 11/3/2020.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A