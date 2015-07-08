Below are the Union County arrests for 11-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rushing, Matthew Wade
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2020
|Court Case
|202007301
|Charge
|1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Simple Assault (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Matthew Wade (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Simple Assault (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 608 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2020 03:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Allford, Joseph Thompson
|Arrest Date
|11-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Allford, Joseph Thompson (W /M/58) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 916 Briarmore Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 11/3/2020 and 06:06, 11/3/2020. Reported: 06:06, 11/3/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Mckinney, Timothy Vundel
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2020
|Court Case
|202007302
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Intoxicated And Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Mckinney, Timothy Vundel (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Intoxicated And Disruptive (M), at 1200 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2020 03:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Honeycutt, Erin Reilly
|Arrest Date
|11-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Honeycutt, Erin Reilly (W /F/35) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 932 Briarmore Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 06:16, 11/3/2020 and 06:17, 11/3/2020. Reported: 06:17, 11/3/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Zerphey, Adam Jacob
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2020
|Court Case
|202008175
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Zerphey, Adam Jacob (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2815 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/3/2020 04:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Bouldin, Michael Blakely
|Arrest Date
|11-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bouldin, Michael Blakely (W /M/53) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 941 Briarmore Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 11/3/2020 and 06:31, 11/3/2020. Reported: 06:31, 11/3/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A