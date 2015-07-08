Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-04-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROMERO, ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/7/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-04 03:15:00
Court Case 5902020237326
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BECKHAM, DAYSHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/7/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-04 13:14:00
Court Case 5902020237354
Charge Description MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name LEACH, JOHNNY O
Arrest Type
DOB 10/23/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-04 07:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BYNOE-PLASKETT, BISHOP
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/26/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-04 14:22:00
Court Case 5902019230037
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WATKINS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-04 04:54:00
Court Case 5902020236667
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CABBAGESTALK, KALEB STANLEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/7/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-04 13:19:00
Court Case 5902020237387
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 100000.00