Description

Terry, Bobby Terrell (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (communicating Threats) (M), at 2410 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2020 08:07.