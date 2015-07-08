Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-05-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SPENCER, JERRIMY JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 2/29/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-05 07:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LOPEZ, GERMAN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/5/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-05 14:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name DANIELS, ANTHONY CARSON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/16/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-05 09:24:00
Court Case 1202020000516
Charge Description LARCENY OF A FIREARM
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, MICHAEL TYLER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/25/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-05 14:06:00
Court Case 3502020058828
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name GREEN, BENJAMIN DRAKE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 8/9/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-05 00:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name DOE, JOHN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/5/2000
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-05 06:59:00
Court Case 5902020237476
Charge Description ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFCR
Bond Amount 2500.00