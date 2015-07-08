Below are the Union County arrests for 11-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Bailey Ann
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Smith, Bailey Ann (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2020 18:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Bryant, Jennifer Ann
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Bryant, Jennifer Ann (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2020 19:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Sheppard, Jonathan Daniel
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Sheppard, Jonathan Daniel (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1519 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2020 20:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Russell, Bryant Jerome
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2020
|Court Case
|202007375
|Charge
|1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (N), 4) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M), 5) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 6) Stop Sign Violation (M),
|Description
|Russell, Bryant Jerome (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (N), 4) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), 5) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 6) Stop Sign Violation (M), at 608 Broome St, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2020 21:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Richardson, Kristian Carroll
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Kristian Carroll (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2020 00:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Villasenor, Jose Trinidad
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Villasenor, Jose Trinidad (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2020 00:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N