Description

Russell, Bryant Jerome (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (N), 4) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), 5) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 6) Stop Sign Violation (M), at 608 Broome St, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2020 21:41.