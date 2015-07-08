Below are the Union County arrests for 11-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Bailey Ann
Arrest Date 11/05/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Smith, Bailey Ann (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2020 18:01.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Bryant, Jennifer Ann
Arrest Date 11/05/2020
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
Description Bryant, Jennifer Ann (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2020 19:28.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Sheppard, Jonathan Daniel
Arrest Date 11/05/2020
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Sheppard, Jonathan Daniel (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1519 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2020 20:09.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Russell, Bryant Jerome
Arrest Date 11/05/2020
Court Case 202007375
Charge 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (N), 4) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M), 5) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 6) Stop Sign Violation (M),
Description Russell, Bryant Jerome (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (N), 4) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), 5) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 6) Stop Sign Violation (M), at 608 Broome St, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2020 21:41.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Richardson, Kristian Carroll
Arrest Date 11/05/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Richardson, Kristian Carroll (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2020 00:57.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Villasenor, Jose Trinidad
Arrest Date 11/05/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Villasenor, Jose Trinidad (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2020 00:57.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N