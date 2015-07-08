Below are the Union County arrests for 11-06-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Franklin, Desheakirek
Arrest Date 11/06/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding,Reckless Driving), M (M),
Description Franklin, Desheakirek (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding,reckless Driving), M (M), at 508 N Elizabeth St/bost St, Marshville, NC, on 11/6/2020 03:24.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Courtney, Christopher Charles
Arrest Date 11/06/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
Description Courtney, Christopher Charles (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 1809 Lathan Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2020 13:04.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 11-06-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /M/16) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 3911 Southwick Dr, Monroe, NC, between 10:18, 11/6/2020 and 11:26, 11/6/2020. Reported: 11:26, 11/6/2020.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Curlee, Thomas James
Arrest Date 11/06/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Dv Protective Order), M (M),
Description Curlee, Thomas James (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dv Protective Order), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2020 05:25.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Fletcher, Rachel Nicole
Arrest Date 11/06/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Dwlr, Misd Lar), M (M),
Description Fletcher, Rachel Nicole (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dwlr, Misd Lar), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2020 13:28.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Vamper, Damitri Johan Shaheed
Arrest Date 11/06/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Vamper, Damitri Johan Shaheed (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at S Lee St, Rockingham, NC, on 11/6/2020 11:28.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E