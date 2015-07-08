Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROARY, SHAQUILLA RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/15/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-07 02:50:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|CRIMINAL CONTEMPT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COCHRAN, LEANNE MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/8/1963
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-07 15:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020237735
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HALL, TYLA JENAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/2/1996
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-07 02:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020237704
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRIS, TREYVON SILVALYEA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/24/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-07 16:02:00
|Court Case
|5902020237741
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, MARTREZ DONNELL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/21/2002
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-07 03:47:00
|Court Case
|5902020237707
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DELRESHIA RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/12/1973
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-07 16:04:00
|Court Case
|5902020237737
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount