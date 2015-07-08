Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROARY, SHAQUILLA RENEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-07 02:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description CRIMINAL CONTEMPT
Bond Amount

Name COCHRAN, LEANNE MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/8/1963
Height 5.2
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-07 15:05:00
Court Case 5902020237735
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HALL, TYLA JENAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/2/1996
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-07 02:05:00
Court Case 5902020237704
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, TREYVON SILVALYEA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/24/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-07 16:02:00
Court Case 5902020237741
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DAVIS, MARTREZ DONNELL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/21/2002
Height 6.0
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-07 03:47:00
Court Case 5902020237707
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WILLIAMS, DELRESHIA RENEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/1973
Height 5.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-07 16:04:00
Court Case 5902020237737
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount