Below are the Union County arrests for 11-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Franco, Daniel
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2020
|Court Case
|202007408
|Charge
|1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Poss F-Wn/Lq/Mxbv By 19/20 (M),
|Description
|Franco, Daniel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Poss F-wn/lq/mxbv By 19/20 (M), at 401 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2020 02:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Deal, Ransom Kevin J
|Arrest Date
|11-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Deal, Ransom Kevin J (W /M/27) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 899 Seymour St/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2020 12:40:44 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Adams, Kinya Shalom
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2020
|Court Case
|202008301
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Adams, Kinya Shalom (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 7309 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2020 02:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Medley, Jasheika Montaiya
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Medley, Jasheika Montaiya (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at Potter Rd/parkwood School Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/7/2020 07:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Massey, Christian Lamar
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi), M (M),
|Description
|Massey, Christian Lamar (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi), M (M), at 700 Sanlee Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2020 11:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Massey, Christian Lamar
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2020
|Court Case
|202007410
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired,Fail To Maintain (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Exceeding Safe Speed, Reckless Dr (M),
|Description
|Massey, Christian Lamar (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired,fail To Maintain (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (exceeding Safe Speed, Reckless Dr (M), at 700 Sanlee Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2020 11:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D