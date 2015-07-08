Below are the Union County arrests for 11-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Franco, Daniel
Arrest Date 11/07/2020
Court Case 202007408
Charge 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Poss F-Wn/Lq/Mxbv By 19/20 (M),
Description Franco, Daniel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Poss F-wn/lq/mxbv By 19/20 (M), at 401 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2020 02:38.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D

Name Deal, Ransom Kevin J
Arrest Date 11-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Deal, Ransom Kevin J (W /M/27) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 899 Seymour St/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2020 12:40:44 PM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Adams, Kinya Shalom
Arrest Date 11/07/2020
Court Case 202008301
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Adams, Kinya Shalom (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 7309 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2020 02:54.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Medley, Jasheika Montaiya
Arrest Date 11/07/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Medley, Jasheika Montaiya (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at Potter Rd/parkwood School Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/7/2020 07:04.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Massey, Christian Lamar
Arrest Date 11/07/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi), M (M),
Description Massey, Christian Lamar (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi), M (M), at 700 Sanlee Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2020 11:29.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Massey, Christian Lamar
Arrest Date 11/07/2020
Court Case 202007410
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired,Fail To Maintain (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Exceeding Safe Speed, Reckless Dr (M),
Description Massey, Christian Lamar (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired,fail To Maintain (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (exceeding Safe Speed, Reckless Dr (M), at 700 Sanlee Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2020 11:29.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D