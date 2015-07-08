Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-08-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROSALES, OSCAR GALEAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/5/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-08 01:36:00
|Court Case
|5902020237790
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MACKINS, LAFREDDIA NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/21/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|198
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-08 16:24:00
|Court Case
|3502020002662
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GABLE, DAVID ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/11/1962
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-08 02:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020237802
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SANCHEZ-FLORES, LOWLYE ARIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/25/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-08 14:28:00
|Court Case
|5902020237821
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LACOSTE, JOHN AUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/15/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|148
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-08 01:51:00
|Court Case
|5902020237798
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|VLCEK, KRISTAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/5/1986
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-08 02:17:00
|Court Case
|5902020237752
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00