Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-08-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROSALES, OSCAR GALEAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/5/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-08 01:36:00
Court Case 5902020237790
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name MACKINS, LAFREDDIA NICOLE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/21/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 198
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-08 16:24:00
Court Case 3502020002662
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GABLE, DAVID ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/11/1962
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-08 02:10:00
Court Case 5902020237802
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SANCHEZ-FLORES, LOWLYE ARIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/25/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-08 14:28:00
Court Case 5902020237821
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LACOSTE, JOHN AUSTIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/15/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 148
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-08 01:51:00
Court Case 5902020237798
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name VLCEK, KRISTAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/5/1986
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-08 02:17:00
Court Case 5902020237752
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2500.00