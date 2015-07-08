Below are the Union County arrests for 11-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gemmill, Lauren Mastic
Arrest Date 11/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Gemmill, Lauren Mastic (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2020 20:00.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Vasquez, Gregorio Norberto Luis
Arrest Date 11-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Vasquez, Gregorio Norberto Luis (H /M/66) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at Us 74/john Moore Rd, Monroe, on 11/8/2020 12:54:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Westover, K M

Name Higginbotham, Dylan Keith
Arrest Date 11-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Higginbotham, Dylan Keith (B /M/26) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1899 E Roosevelt Blvd/acme Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2020 1:50:25 PM.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Walker, Eric Bernard
Arrest Date 11/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Walker, Eric Bernard (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at HWY 74 Fawn Brook Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/8/2020 00:51.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Davis, Jakariyen Isiah-kareem
Arrest Date 11/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Davis, Jakariyen Isiah-kareem (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5729 Brandy Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 11/8/2020 02:19.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Pacheco, Victor Daniel
Arrest Date 11/08/2020
Court Case 202007436
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Pacheco, Victor Daniel (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 909 Sioux St, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2020 08:05.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D