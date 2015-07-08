Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-09-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DELAROSA-FERNANDEZ, NATIVIDAD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/29/1983
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-09 07:17:00
|Court Case
|5902020237898
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHATLEY, MICHEAL STEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/9/1975
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-09 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020237284
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|FLYNN, MORGAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/15/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-09 09:18:00
|Court Case
|5902020237879
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF A FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BARNETT, JOHN D
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/12/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-09 14:50:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GREEN, BENJAMIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-09 09:22:00
|Court Case
|5902020237878
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|COOPER, JAMONICA SADE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/27/1993
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-09 13:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020237145
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00