Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-10-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DUNN, JUSTIN ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/22/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-10 08:39:00
Court Case 5902020237258
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, JAMAR DAQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/4/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-10 13:23:00
Court Case 5902020238037
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WRIGHT, WILLIE CORDELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/8/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-10 08:36:00
Court Case 5902020237987
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ERVIN, TAMARA
Arrest Type
DOB 4/2/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-10 16:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name YATES, JESSE THOMAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/12/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-10 05:20:00
Court Case 5902020237989
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name GRAHAM, ELIJAH
Arrest Type
DOB 2/21/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 141
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-10 15:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount