Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-11-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name DELEON-SANCHEZ, VLADIMIR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/20/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-11 00:03:00
Court Case 5902020238118
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILLIAMS, LAWRENCE HOWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/15/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-11 02:00:00
Court Case 5902020238121
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name FAMBRO, QUINTON DEMONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/28/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-11 03:49:00
Court Case 3502020060210
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ZINER, ETHAN CURTIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/9/2002
Height 6.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-11 01:28:00
Court Case 5902020238125
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GALLOWAY, FREDRICK LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/29/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-11 09:30:00
Court Case 5902020238151
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HASTY, CALICIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/7/1995
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-11 12:40:00
Court Case 4802020054493
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 10000.00