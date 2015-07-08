Below are the Union County arrests for 11-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rushing, Erin Walker
Arrest Date 11/11/2020
Court Case 202007509
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 2 (Fictitious Info To Officer), M (M),
Description Rushing, Erin Walker (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 2 (fictitious Info To Officer), M (M), at 2399 Weddington Rd/n M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2020 15:57.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Erosion Defense VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft
Arrest Date 11-11-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Erosion Defense VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 6609 Sikes Mill Rd, Fairview, NC, between 01:20, 11/10/2020 and 10:43, 11/11/2020. Reported: 10:43, 11/11/2020.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R

Name Tarlton, Jody Allen
Arrest Date 11/11/2020
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Tarlton, Jody Allen (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 4495 High Shoals Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2020 16:27.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Wilson, Warren Berdette
Arrest Date 11-11-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Wilson, Warren Berdette (W /M/57) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 4204 Wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, NC, between 17:00, 11/2/2020 and 12:46, 11/11/2020. Reported: 13:02, 11/11/2020.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Provost, Shaun Carnes
Arrest Date 11/11/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Burglary-1St Degree (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 4) True Bill Of Indictment (2Nd Deg Burglary) (F),
Description Provost, Shaun Carnes (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-1st Degree (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 4) True Bill Of Indictment (2nd Deg Burglary) (F), at 2611 Rolling Hills Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2020 16:54.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Guerrero, Pastor Edenilson
Arrest Date 11/11/2020
Court Case 202008416
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Guerrero, Pastor Edenilson (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2020 19:06.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J