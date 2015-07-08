Below are the Union County arrests for 11-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rushing, Erin Walker
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2020
|Court Case
|202007509
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd 2 (Fictitious Info To Officer), M (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Erin Walker (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 2 (fictitious Info To Officer), M (M), at 2399 Weddington Rd/n M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2020 15:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Name
|Tarlton, Jody Allen
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Tarlton, Jody Allen (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 4495 High Shoals Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2020 16:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Wilson, Warren Berdette
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Provost, Shaun Carnes
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Burglary-1St Degree (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 4) True Bill Of Indictment (2Nd Deg Burglary) (F),
|Description
|Provost, Shaun Carnes (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-1st Degree (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 4) True Bill Of Indictment (2nd Deg Burglary) (F), at 2611 Rolling Hills Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2020 16:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Guerrero, Pastor Edenilson
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2020
|Court Case
|202008416
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Guerrero, Pastor Edenilson (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2020 19:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J