Description

Guerrero, Pastor Edenilson (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2020 19:06.