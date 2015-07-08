Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOUSTON, ANTHONY TERRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/18/1986
Height 6.3
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-12 03:25:00
Court Case 5902020237781
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 7/19/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 144
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-12 11:46:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name REYES-LOPEZ, JESUS MARIA
Arrest Type
DOB 1/3/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-12 15:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCLAUGHLIN, JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/25/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-12 04:38:00
Court Case 5902020237975
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name SINGH-LATULIPE, COLIN ROBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/11/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-12 06:41:00
Court Case 5902020238279
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CRAWFORD, MAILK RAHEEM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/17/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-12 14:10:00
Court Case 5902020237579
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount