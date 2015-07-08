Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOUSTON, ANTHONY TERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/18/1986
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-12 03:25:00
|Court Case
|5902020237781
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROBINSON, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/19/1977
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|144
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-12 11:46:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|REYES-LOPEZ, JESUS MARIA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/3/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-12 15:22:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCLAUGHLIN, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/25/1989
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-12 04:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020237975
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SINGH-LATULIPE, COLIN ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/11/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-12 06:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020238279
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CRAWFORD, MAILK RAHEEM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/17/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-12 14:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020237579
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount