Below are the Union County arrests for 11-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Branham, Phillip Michael
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2020
|Court Case
|202008308
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Branham, Phillip Michael (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/12/2020 10:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Cvs VICTIM of Uttering Forged Instrument
|Arrest Date
|11-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cvs VICTIM of Uttering Forged Instrument (C), at 625 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 21:24, 11/11/2020 and 08:27, 11/12/2020. Reported: 08:27, 11/12/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Berry, Tuesday Nicole
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Heroin,Simple Poss Sch Iii (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simp Possess Sch Iv Cs) (M),
|Description
|Berry, Tuesday Nicole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Heroin,simple Poss Sch Iii (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simp Possess Sch Iv Cs) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2020 11:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Lindsey, Jean Van Keuren
|Arrest Date
|11-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lindsey, Jean Van Keuren (W /F/68) VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at 2661 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 02:00, 11/12/2020 and 08:38, 11/12/2020. Reported: 08:38, 11/12/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Newton, Joshua James
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2020
|Court Case
|202006463
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Identity Theft (F),
|Description
|Newton, Joshua James (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Identity Theft (F), at 199 Cedar St/miller St, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2020 15:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Wojtkowiak, Misty Alicia
|Arrest Date
|11-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wojtkowiak, Misty Alicia (W /F/41) VICTIM of Disorderly Conduct (C), at 4111 Western Union School Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, between 08:40, 11/12/2020 and 08:41, 11/12/2020. Reported: 08:41, 11/12/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Everette, M S