Description

Berry, Tuesday Nicole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Heroin,simple Poss Sch Iii (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simp Possess Sch Iv Cs) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2020 11:25.