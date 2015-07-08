Below are the Union County arrests for 11-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Branham, Phillip Michael
Arrest Date 11/12/2020
Court Case 202008308
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Branham, Phillip Michael (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/12/2020 10:39.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Cvs VICTIM of Uttering Forged Instrument
Arrest Date 11-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Cvs VICTIM of Uttering Forged Instrument (C), at 625 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 21:24, 11/11/2020 and 08:27, 11/12/2020. Reported: 08:27, 11/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Berry, Tuesday Nicole
Arrest Date 11/12/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Heroin,Simple Poss Sch Iii (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simp Possess Sch Iv Cs) (M),
Description Berry, Tuesday Nicole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Heroin,simple Poss Sch Iii (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simp Possess Sch Iv Cs) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2020 11:25.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Lindsey, Jean Van Keuren
Arrest Date 11-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lindsey, Jean Van Keuren (W /F/68) VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at 2661 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 02:00, 11/12/2020 and 08:38, 11/12/2020. Reported: 08:38, 11/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Newton, Joshua James
Arrest Date 11/12/2020
Court Case 202006463
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Identity Theft (F),
Description Newton, Joshua James (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Identity Theft (F), at 199 Cedar St/miller St, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2020 15:02.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Wojtkowiak, Misty Alicia
Arrest Date 11-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Wojtkowiak, Misty Alicia (W /F/41) VICTIM of Disorderly Conduct (C), at 4111 Western Union School Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, between 08:40, 11/12/2020 and 08:41, 11/12/2020. Reported: 08:41, 11/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Everette, M S