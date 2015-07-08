Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JACKSON, LENNY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/17/1960
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-13 10:00:00
Court Case 5902020237649
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, KIM YVETTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/11/1965
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-13 14:40:00
Court Case 5902020202908
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name JOHNSON, NOAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/17/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-13 10:22:00
Court Case 9102020217231
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WILLIS, WISDOM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/17/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-13 16:04:00
Court Case 5902020238455
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MARSHALL, JAMAYA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/13/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 105
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-13 10:19:00
Court Case 1702020702334
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PRICE, TAQUANA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/19/1989
Height 5.2
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-13 11:43:00
Court Case 5902020237307
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount