Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JACKSON, LENNY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/17/1960
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-13 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020237649
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, KIM YVETTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/11/1965
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-13 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020202908
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, NOAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/17/1997
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-13 10:22:00
|Court Case
|9102020217231
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WILLIS, WISDOM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/17/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-13 16:04:00
|Court Case
|5902020238455
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MARSHALL, JAMAYA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/13/1995
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|105
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-13 10:19:00
|Court Case
|1702020702334
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PRICE, TAQUANA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/19/1989
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-13 11:43:00
|Court Case
|5902020237307
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount