Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-14-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|YOUNG, IVORY MAGDALENE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/5/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-14 00:08:00
|Court Case
|5902020238512
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WALKER, VYRONTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/2/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-14 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017244700
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BARRETT, JEFFREY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/12/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-14 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020236769
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALKER, TIONNA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/5/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|134
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-14 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020234637
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CAMPBELL, BRYAN CLIFTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/4/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-14 02:48:00
|Court Case
|3502020054310
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, MARK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/16/2001
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-14 15:23:00
|Court Case
|5902020238557
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00